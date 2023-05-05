2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 309,931 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.57. 26,619,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,432,988. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

