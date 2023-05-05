20,687 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

