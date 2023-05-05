22,966 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ashland Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Ashland stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 203,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.
Ashland Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
