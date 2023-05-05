2seventy bio’s (TSVT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.