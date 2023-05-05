3,356 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.06. 13,478,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,917,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $701.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

