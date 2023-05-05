3,528 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 151,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 364,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

