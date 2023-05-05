35,667 Shares in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Purchased by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,463 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.7 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Profile

Shares of NYSE LND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

