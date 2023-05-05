3,973 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

