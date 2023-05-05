42-coin (42) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.69

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,188.34 or 0.98865968 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00300104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

