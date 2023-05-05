4,429 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

