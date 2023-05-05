4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 586,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 425,233 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

