58.com Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 58.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.33. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.