888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.59

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.59 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.05). 888 shares last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 3,840,658 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 220 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

888 Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,129.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.58.

Insider Activity

About 888

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,957.52). Also, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,490.25). 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

