888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,893,000 after acquiring an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

