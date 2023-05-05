92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

NYSE HUBS traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.28. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.23 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

