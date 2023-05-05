A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.00

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.00 and traded as high as C$37.38. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 4,948 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$540.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

