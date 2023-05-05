Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 946,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 662,953 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Abcam Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
