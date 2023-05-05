Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 946,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 662,953 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,245,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,321 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

