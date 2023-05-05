ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $279.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,598.10 or 0.99774127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002183 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $284.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.