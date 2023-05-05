ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $11,606.64 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $11,606.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Brendan Teehan sold 461 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $8,657.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

