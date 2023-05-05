Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 1.1 %

ADN stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$14.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.67.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$23.76 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 39.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.8341282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.33.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

