ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 14.3 %

ACCO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 586,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a PE ratio of -30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 395,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

