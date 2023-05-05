ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 15.6 %

ACCO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 972,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 179,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

