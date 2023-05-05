Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Accord Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ACD opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Accord Financial has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.50.
Accord Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.