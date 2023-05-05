Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Accord Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ACD opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Accord Financial has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.50.

Accord Financial Company Profile



Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

