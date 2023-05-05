Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,274. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.