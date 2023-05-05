ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Buys 1,000 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 540,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,275.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,532.56.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

ACR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.13. 29,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 118.26 and a quick ratio of 118.26. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ACR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

