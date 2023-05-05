Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 13,160 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.9 %
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
