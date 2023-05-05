Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.61% of Activision Blizzard worth $364,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,658,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 540,100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,244. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

