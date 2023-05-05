Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Acushnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,409,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.