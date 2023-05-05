Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 1,161,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,263. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 27.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

