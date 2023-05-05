Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.