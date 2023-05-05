Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.
Adient Price Performance
Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
