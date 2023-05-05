Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.08. 675,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

