Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $348.55 and last traded at $349.94. 4,338,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,812,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.66.

Specifically, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.