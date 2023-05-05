Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

