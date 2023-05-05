Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,815 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $66,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,937,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,131,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.