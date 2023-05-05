AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 0.9%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC owned 0.61% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

