aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $186.65 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $186.65 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.