aelf (ELF) One Day Volume Reaches $5.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. aelf has a total market cap of $186.67 million and $5.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

