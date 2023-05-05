AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$13.06 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.16.
About AEON Mall
