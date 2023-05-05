AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 398,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,512. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 152,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

