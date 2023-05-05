Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.