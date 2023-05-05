AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 2.3% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 433,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 612,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 915,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

