Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,627.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,522. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
