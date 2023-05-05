Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 270,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. Agree Realty has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.56%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
