Aion Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $529,643.30 and approximately $501.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00138339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

