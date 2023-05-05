Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

ACDVF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

