Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.13.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,320. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.72.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

