Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $18.19. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 156,612 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

