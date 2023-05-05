Alchemy Pay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.93 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $175.65 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,178,582,283 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

