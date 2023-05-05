Alcoa Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.8 %

AA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

