Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 177,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 554,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Alector Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Insider Activity at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 390,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

